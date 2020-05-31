Sections
Home / Football / Footballers join calls for justice amid anti-racism protests

Footballers join calls for justice amid anti-racism protests

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France national team star Kylian Mbappe on Saturday evening tweeted: “#JusticeForGeorge.” The tweet was liked by, among others, the official account of world football governing body FIFA.

Updated: May 31, 2020 21:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, NEW DELHI

Demonstrators talk to police in riot gear. (AP)

Some famous names from the world of football have joined calls for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died in police action in Minnesota last week. As anti-racism protests continued to rage in different parts of the US, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France national team star Kylian Mbappe on Saturday evening tweeted: “#JusticeForGeorge.” The tweet was liked by, among others, the official account of world football governing body FIFA.

On the same day, Schalke’s American midfielder Weston McKennie wore a “Justice for George” armband during the 1-0 home loss to Werder Bremen in their Bundesliga clash. “To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on too long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism,” McKennie later wrote on Twitter.

Alex Morgan, one of the stars of USA’s back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2019, was among the first few footballers to react to the killing of Floyd, when she took to Twitter to call for ‘inclusivity from the top’. “So sickened beyond words by the brutal police killing of George Floyd. When will all Americans be treated and respected equally regardless of race and gender?? We are yearning for true leadership and inclusivity from the top,” she tweeted on Friday.

England great Gary Linekar too offered his solidarity to the protests in the US. The former Tottenham, Everton and Barcelona forward recently quoted a tweet containing a video of a police assault on a black man and his 90-year-old grandmother in the US, saying, “Didn’t post the video of the murder of George Floyd as it was just too upsetting. This too, though, actually made me cry. It’s Unimaginable that people have to deal with this because of the colour of their skin. Abhorrent, unjust and evil.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gawli’s family arranges for his journey to surrender at Nagpur jail on June 2
May 31, 2020 22:39 IST
This May was wettest in Chandigarh in 69 years
May 31, 2020 22:37 IST
IIT-B resident spots leopard on campus
May 31, 2020 22:33 IST
Despite ICMR’s advisory, Chandigarh administration has no plans for antibody testing
May 31, 2020 22:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.