Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Former Chelsea defender Ivanovic says has lots to offer to West Brom

Former Chelsea defender Ivanovic says has lots to offer to West Brom

Ivanovic made more than 350 appearances for Chelsea and won nine major titles with the London club before leaving for Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2017.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 10:36 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - Serbia Arrival - Khrabrovo International Airport, Kaliningrad Region, Russia - June 11, 2018. Branislav Ivanovic is seen upon the arrival. REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar/Files (REUTERS)

Serbian defender Branislav Ivanovic says he has plenty to offer West Bromwich Albion after the 36-year-old free agent joined the promoted Premier League side on a season-long deal. Ivanovic made more than 350 appearances for Chelsea and won nine major titles with the London club before leaving for Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2017.

He returns to England’s top flight as Slaven Bilic’s sixth signing since West Brom’s promotion, following the arrivals of Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Cedric Kipre, David Button and Callum Robinson.

“I’m so happy to be back,” Ivanovic told West Brom’s website.

“I know Slaven from before. He’s amazing and I hope together we’re going to be a success. He understands football and looks like a guy who everyone wants to play for.



“I missed English football ... I looked to be back in the previous year but it didn’t happen, so now I’m happy to be here and I’ll try and do my best. I can give something more. I’m completely different... I’m ready for the challenge.”

Ivanovic’s arrival is a boost for West Brom, who conceded three goals without reply in a Premier League defeat by Leicester City on Sunday.

They host Harrogate Town in the League Cup later on Wednesday before travelling to Everton in the league on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
Sep 16, 2020 10:37 IST
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
Sep 16, 2020 10:38 IST
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Sep 16, 2020 10:26 IST
Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan’s new prime minister, will succeed Shinzo Abe
Sep 16, 2020 10:42 IST

latest news

Inheritance cannot be called nepotism: Javed Akhtar
Sep 16, 2020 10:52 IST
Bill to temporarily reduce salaries of lawmakers: Peek into the paycheques
Sep 16, 2020 10:50 IST
‘No infiltration reported along Indo-China border during last six months’: MHA in Rajya Sabha
Sep 16, 2020 10:49 IST
Bale’s agent in talks with Tottenham over return from Madrid
Sep 16, 2020 10:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.