Former Dundee United manager McLean dies aged 83

Former Dundee United manager McLean dies aged 83

Former Dundee United manager Jim McLean, who masterminded victories over Barcelona and Borussia Moenchengladbach on the way to the 1987 UEFA Cup final, has died at the age of 83.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:01 IST

By Reuters, Reuterss

Jim McLean in 2017. (Getty Images)

McLean guided United to their only Scottish top flight title in 1983 and helped the club challenge the dominance of Glasgow sides Celtic and Rangers, a feat he described as “a corner shop taking on Marks and Spencer”.

“An integral part of our history and rise to the forefront of European football, Jim was simply a titan of Dundee United folklore, cherished by the United family the world over. He will be sorely missed by us all,” United said.

McLean led the club to Scottish League Cup titles in 1979-80 and 1980-81, and a league triumph in 1983, but it was on the European stage where United made the biggest impact.

After reaching the semi-finals of the European Cup in 1984, where they lost 3-2 to AS Roma over two legs, United shouldered aside Barcelona and Borussia Moenchengladbach before losing 2-1 on aggregate to IFK Gothenburg in the UEFA Cup final three years later. McLean spent 22 years as United manager before retiring in 1993.

