Sussex Cricket appoints Gary Wallis as interim Head of Community Cricket

England’s County Cricket Club Sussex has appointed Gary Wallis-Tayler as the interim Head of Community Cricket.

Gary, who will begin his new role on Monday, will be replacing Chris Coleman, who has been with the club for over two years.

“I am extremely proud to be asked to become Interim Head of Community Cricket at Sussex Cricket. The opportunity to inspire the next generation of cricketers, support our communities and work with key partners is something that inspires me,” said Gary in an official statement.

“I am determined to steer the department out of the difficult current climate and get the county back out playing cricket as soon as possible,” he added.

Gary has been with the club for 12 years, progressing from a Cricket Development Administrator to his current role as Territory Manager, covering the south region of the club’s county and being part of the community cricket leadership team.

“Having worked at the club for 12 years and supported them from a young age, this is a dream come true. I am excited at the challenges ahead and look forward to building upon Chris’ legacy,” said Gary.