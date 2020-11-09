Sections
Former India defender Satyajit Ghosh dies

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 19:20 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Satyajit Ghosh (@Mohun_Bagan)

Former India and Mohun Bagan defender Satyajit Ghosh died of cardiac arrest at his home town at Bandel in the early hours of Monday, family sources said.

He was 62 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

“Ghosh suffered a massive cardiac arrest at his house in Debanandapur in Bandel and died on the way to Chinsurah Hospital,” a family source said.

Ghosh represented India in the 1985 Nehru Cup in then Cochin in the team coached by Yugoslovian Milovan Ciric.



 

After starting his career with Railway FC in 1980, Ghosh switched to Mohun Bagan from the next season and formed the core of their backline alongwith star Indian defender Subrata Bhattacharya.

“I’ve played with many defenders in my career but Satyajit is one of the best. He was known for his calm-headed tackling and timing,” an emotional Bhattacharya said.

However, injuries cut short Ghosh’s career with Mohun Bagan in 1986. He then wore the Mohammedan Sporting jersey.

Ghosh made a return to Mohun Bagan in 1989 and remained there till 1993 when he called it quits.

