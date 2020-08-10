Former India footballer Manitombi Singh no more

Sections
Manitombi was a defender who could play right back, centre-back and left back. He played for Mohun Bagan and was part of the Hindustan FC team that won the Delhi Soccer Association league title in 2010.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 08:12 IST

By Dhiman Sarkar, Hindustan Times Kolkata

File image of Manitombi Singh. (Twitter)

Former India footballer Manitombi Singh died in Imphal after long illness on Sunday. He was 39 and is survived by parents, wife and an eight-year-old son. Manitombi was a defender who could play right back, centre-back and left back. He played for Mohun Bagan and was part of the Hindustan FC team that won the Delhi Soccer Association league title in 2010.

“There was a time when Manitombi, Tomba (Singh), Lolendro (Singh) and James (Singh) played together for Mohun Bagan under my captaincy, “said Renedy Singh, over the phone from Imphal.

“We had met some four months ago at a game in Imphal and he looked all right. He has been a coach for a number of clubs and youth teams in Manipur after retirement,” said Renedy, who is also president of the Football Players’ Association of India (FPAI).

FPAI, Singh said, will try and raise funds for the family. “Manitombi didn’t have a job; he coached for a living. His wife is a homemaker,” said Renedy who had joined NEROCA FC as head coach after Manitombi had quit their as their under-18 team coach.



Manitombi played for India in the 2002 LG Cup in Vietnam. It was Stephen Constantine’s first tournament as head coach and ended the senior national team’s 31-year wait for a title. Manitombi was also part of the India squad in the 2002 Busan Asian Games.

“He was a tough tackling full back who played with a lot of passion. This is very sad news. My condolences to his family,” said Constantine, speaking from Cyprus.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Manitombi Singh,” Mohun Bagan said on Twitter.

Manitombi scored for Mohun Bagan in his first game in 2003 and led them to victory in the All Airlines Gold Cup. He also played for Air India and Salgaocar and for former Manipur league champions Anouba Imagi Mangal in the 2015-16 before taking the head coach’s job at the club.

