Four positive cases in latest Premier League coronavirus tests

“The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 25 May and Tuesday 26 May, 1008 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, four have tested positive from three clubs,” the league said in a statement.

Updated: May 28, 2020 10:07 IST

By Reuters, MANCHESTER

Representational image. (Action Images via Reuters)

“Players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.” Since players returned to limited group training on Tuesday, 12 positive tests for the virus have been confirmed at England’s top-flight clubs.

No matches have been played in the Premier League since March, but the government has given the go-ahead for elite sport to resume from June 1.

