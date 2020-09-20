Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Premier League: Four-star Son leads Spurs rout of Southampton

Premier League: Four-star Son leads Spurs rout of Southampton

The hosts deserved their lead and had chances to add a second before Son, with Spurs’ first shot at goal, latched onto a fine first-time pass from Kane before equalising in first-half stoppage time.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 19:20 IST

By Reuters, SOUTHAMPTON

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - September 20, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (Pool via REUTERS)

Son Heung-min scored four goals set up by Harry Kane as Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to overwhelm Southampton 5-2 on Sunday and earn their first Premier League win of the season. In an action-packed first half at St Mary’s, both sides had a goal ruled out by VAR before Danny Ings finished well from a tight angle in the 32nd minute to put Southampton ahead.

The hosts deserved their lead and had chances to add a second before Son, with Spurs’ first shot at goal, latched onto a fine first-time pass from Kane before equalising in first-half stoppage time.

That same combination unlocked the hosts two minutes after the break, with Son taking advantage of a high Saints defensive line before racing clear to score.

Son’s first Premier League hat-trick was completed in the 64th minute before Kane set him up again to complete a memorable afternoon with another clinical finish 17 minutes from time.

Kane himself completed the rout with a close-range finish before Ings grabbed a late Southampton consolation from the penalty spot.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Defence minister Rajnath Singh says ruckus in Rajya Sabha taints the image of Parliament in front of the entire nation
Sep 20, 2020 19:57 IST
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
Sep 20, 2020 19:13 IST
DC vs KXIP Live score: Shami strikes twice, DC lose 3 wickets in 4 overs
Sep 20, 2020 19:57 IST
Astrazeneca releases 111-page vaccine blueprint | All you need to know
Sep 20, 2020 18:52 IST

latest news

Defence minister Rajnath Singh says ruckus in Rajya Sabha taints the image of Parliament in front of the entire nation
Sep 20, 2020 19:57 IST
Covid-19 cases among prisoners in Maharashtra jails breaches 2,000 mark; no fatalities since six weeks
Sep 20, 2020 19:48 IST
Mumbai, Thane brace for heavy rain as IMD sounds orange alert
Sep 20, 2020 19:48 IST
Sanjeev Sanyal adapts ‘The Ocean of Churn’ for kids
Sep 20, 2020 19:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.