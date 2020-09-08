Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / France’s Kylian Mbappe tests positive for Covid-19, to miss Croatia clash

France’s Kylian Mbappe tests positive for Covid-19, to miss Croatia clash

Mbappe was isolated once he found out about his positive test and left France’s training camp to return home on Monday evening.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 10:33 IST

By Associated Press, Paris

File image of Kylian Mbappe. (Getty Images)

France and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Tuesday’s Nations League match against Croatia, the French federation said on Monday. Mbappe was isolated once he found out about his positive test and left France’s training camp to return home on Monday evening.

The French federation said the test was carried out by UEFA in the morning. Mbappe scored for France to beat Sweden 1-0 in the Nations League on Saturday, his 14th international goal. The federation said Mbappe passed a test before joining his teammates at the national training cap. He also tested negative on Wednesday ahead of the game against Sweden.

“I’m going to make a lot of changes because it’s very difficult to keep going,” France coach Didier Deschamps said after Saturday’s scratchy 1-0 win over Sweden in his side’s Nations League Group 3 opener in Solna.

“Already, playing 90 minutes with this deficit at the start is taking risks with the players. It may go against cohesion and my instinct but I think I have no choice.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Face-off at Rechin La leads to scuffle with aggressive PLA. Situation tense but ground commanders talking
Sep 08, 2020 08:26 IST
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
Sep 08, 2020 08:55 IST
LIVE: China acted in open, transparent manner on Covid, says Prez Xi Jinping
Sep 08, 2020 10:32 IST
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Sep 08, 2020 07:17 IST

latest news

Climate change activist Ridhima Pandey writes to PM, says ‘worst nightmare was going to school with an oxygen cylinder’
Sep 08, 2020 10:42 IST
Taj Mahal and Agra Fort to reopen from September 21: What you need to know
Sep 08, 2020 10:42 IST
Bengaluru drug probe: Raid underway at Kannada actor Sanjana Galrani’s home
Sep 08, 2020 10:42 IST
UK introduces new island policy for travellers from Greece as cases rise
Sep 08, 2020 10:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.