France’s Kylian Mbappe tests positive for Covid-19, to miss Croatia clash

France and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Tuesday’s Nations League match against Croatia, the French federation said on Monday. Mbappe was isolated once he found out about his positive test and left France’s training camp to return home on Monday evening.

The French federation said the test was carried out by UEFA in the morning. Mbappe scored for France to beat Sweden 1-0 in the Nations League on Saturday, his 14th international goal. The federation said Mbappe passed a test before joining his teammates at the national training cap. He also tested negative on Wednesday ahead of the game against Sweden.

“I’m going to make a lot of changes because it’s very difficult to keep going,” France coach Didier Deschamps said after Saturday’s scratchy 1-0 win over Sweden in his side’s Nations League Group 3 opener in Solna.

“Already, playing 90 minutes with this deficit at the start is taking risks with the players. It may go against cohesion and my instinct but I think I have no choice.”