Home / Football / Franck Ribery’s home burglarized in Italy

Franck Ribery’s home burglarized in Italy

Ribery played Sunday in a 2-1 victory at Parma while his wife and children were in Munich, where the 37-year-old former France international played for 12 seasons.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 22:33 IST

By Associated Press, FLORENCE Italy

Fiorentina's Franck Ribery looks on. (REUTERS)

The home of Fiorentina winger Franck Ribery was burglarized while he was playing an away match in the Italian league.

Jewelry and bags were stolen from his home in Italy, but Ribery said Monday the feeling of being victimized is worse.

“I don’t accept it!” Ribery wrote in a post on Twitter, hinting about his future in Florence. “How can I/we feel good here today after that?”



Ribery said soccer is his passion, but it’s not above his family.

“Passion or not, my family comes before everything, and we’ll make the necessary decisions for our well-being,” he said.

Ribery also posted a short video that showed clothes and drawers on the floor.

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso said Monday that he was “shocked” by the news. He said he spoke to Ribery by phone and in a statement offered support “to Franck and his wonderful family.”

“We’ll do everything we can to help Franck feel safe again and help him through this difficult time,” Commisso said. “I’m sure that the Fiorentina family will show solidarity with Franck by making him feel the love we all have for him.”

Commisso added that it’s “very traumatic” to potentially lose personal items and your sense of security.

Fiorentina signed Ribery last year after he left Bayern Munich. He has scored three goals this season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

