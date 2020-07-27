Sections
Frank Lampard confirms Pedro exit from Chelsea

Frank Lampard confirms Pedro exit from Chelsea

Chelsea face Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday and then have the second-leg of their Champions League tie against Bayern Munich, in which they trail 3-0.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 08:56 IST

By Reuters, LONDON

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reacts. (Pool via REUTERS)

Chelsea’s Spanish winger Pedro is leaving the Premier League club, manager Frank Lampard said after his team secured a place in next season’s Champions League with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. The former Barcelona player has been with Chelsea for four seasons and was part of the Premier League title winning side in 2017. The 32-year-old also won an FA Cup and Europa League title.

“Pedro has played his last game for the club. The lads have just pretty much serenaded him in the changing room and rightly so because of the career he has had generally and for this club,” said Lampard.

“It was his last Premier League game, but the impact he has had here is huge. I want to say a big thanks to Peds and wish him well as he goes forward. He is here for the remainder of games, but a big player of the club leaves and the spirit of the club I saw afterwards was pretty special,” he added.

Lampard said qualification for Europe’s top club competition will help him to attract new players to strengthen his squad.

“In brutal honesty I would say yes. (That is) not to say exactly where that will go, because that’s not a conversation today off the back of the game straight away,” he said.

“We know that the economics of the Champions League are big, we know that. We know the prestige, top players want to play in the Champions League.

“But if we’re looking to recruit in certain areas then I think it may help... We’ll try to better ourselves in any way possible,” he added.

