Frank Lampard hails Chelsea’s men of steel after perfect restart

Lampard, whose Chelsea side booked an FA Cup semi-final spot with a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the weekend, has also guided the team to Premier League victories over Aston Villa and second-placed Manchester City.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:52 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard, right, greets Chelsea's Willian. (AP)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes his players have shown steel to grind out results and developed a knack of converting goalscoring chances in a perfect restart to the 2019-20 campaign.

While some English clubs have struggled to get going since the resumption earlier this month, Chelsea have scored five goals in three matches as they continue to gather momentum for the season run-in.

“I’m happy to win games and with elements of the games we’ve played, particularly the first two,” Lampard told a news conference ahead Chelsea’s league clash against London rivals West Ham United on Wednesday.



“We showed steel against Man City, it’s something we must improve and get better at.

“We have had a lot of games where we have had chances but not converted. We have shown a good eye for it (since the restart). We have created a lot. We are scoring more regularly and we’ll strive for more.”

Chelsea’s two new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech will officially join the club on Wednesday, with Lampard currently working out a plan to integrate the pair into the first-team squad.

Ziyech and Werner arrive from Ajax Amsterdam and RB Leipzig respectively but are ineligible to play for Chelsea for the rest of the current season.

“Hakim hasn’t played for a while and Timo finished at the weekend,” Lampard added.

“We will formulate a plan for them which will look slightly different individually and I’ll decide how it looks at the training ground, whether that means mixing with the squad or some physical work in the shorter term for themselves.”

