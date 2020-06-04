Sections
Frankfurt beat struggling Werder 3-0 in Bundesliga

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 10:19 IST

By Associated Press, Bremen

Bremen's Niklas Moisander challenges with Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada, center, and Mijat Gacinovic, front, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Bremen, Germany, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Because of the coronavirus outbreak all soccer matches of the German Bundesliga take place without spectators. (Stuart Franklin/Pool via AP) (AP)

Stefan Ilsanker scored twice off the bench as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Werder Bremen 3-0 to damage the host’s hopes of escaping relegation from the Bundesliga. Andre Silva headed Eintracht into the lead in the 61st minute off a cross from Filip Kostic, before Ilsanker entered the game in the 81st and made an immediate impact. Seconds after coming on, the Austrian scored with his first touch, tapping in a deflected corner.

He made it 3-0 in the 90th minute with a header from a free kick. That was the 20th goal Werder has conceded from a set piece in the Bundesliga this season, more than any other team. Ilsanker had not scored a league goal since 2015. “It’s like a ketchup bottle. For a long time you get nothing out, then it all comes at once,” Ilsanker said in televised comments.

Werder has only spent one season outside the Bundesliga since the league was founded in 1963, but is facing relegation this year. It’s second to last in the table and three points away from safety with five games left to play. Frankfurt moves up to 11th and is now three league games unbeaten.

