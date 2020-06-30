Sections
Home / Football / French federation scraps extra time in French Cup games

French federation scraps extra time in French Cup games

“From the first round up to and including the semi-finals, in the event of a draw at the end of time, the game should be directly decided on penalties,” the minutes of the FFF’s executive committee, published by French sports daily L’Equipe, showed.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 15:53 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes. (PSG via Getty Images)

There will be no extra time in French Cup games as of next season, with the exception of the final, the French football federation (FFF) said on Tuesday.

“From the first round up to and including the semi-finals, in the event of a draw at the end of time, the game should be directly decided on penalties,” the minutes of the FFF’s executive committee, published by French sports daily L’Equipe, showed.

The French Professional League made the same decision for the League Cup four years ago.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

French federation scraps extra time in French Cup games
Jun 30, 2020 15:53 IST
When will you evict Chinese troops from Ladakh? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi
Jun 30, 2020 15:48 IST
Night curfew timings relaxed by an hour in Chandigarh; educational institutions closed till July 31
Jun 30, 2020 15:47 IST
LIVE Updates: PM Modi to shortly address the nation
Jun 30, 2020 15:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.