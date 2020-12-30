Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Fulham virus outbreak sees EPL game at Tottenham called off

Fulham virus outbreak sees EPL game at Tottenham called off

It is the second match this week to be called off in the Premier League due to COVID-19 cases after Manchester City’s game on Monday at Everton also fell by the wayside.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 21:04 IST

By Associated Press, London

Spurs’ fixture with Fulham gets postponed (Twitter)

A coronavirus outbreak at Fulham has forced the postponement of the Premier League match at Tottenham, hours before kickoff on Wednesday.

It is the second match this week to be called off in the Premier League due to COVID-19 cases after Manchester City’s game on Monday at Everton also fell by the wayside.

“Fulham lodged a request with the Premier League board to rearrange the fixture following a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms today,” the league said in a statement.

“The Premier League board has consulted its medical advisors and the decision to postpone the game has been taken as a precaution and with the health of players and staff as the priority. The group will now be retested immediately.



“With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its COVID-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled.

“The league wishes those with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange the postponed fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in due course.”

 

Earlier, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho expressed irritation with a post on Instagram laced with sarcasm as he waited for the postponement decision to be made: “Match at 6 pm... We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world.”

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce has called for the league to be paused due to the rise in COVID-19 infections in the country as a new more contagious variant spreads.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

EU sets aside China’s rights record, seals pact with Prez Xi that may upset US
by Shishir Gupta
6th round of talks ends positively, says minister; next meeting on Jan 4
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal
by Zia Haq
Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Regular classes in Karnataka set to begin from Jan 1, education minister checks preparedness
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Nitish Kumar trashes RJD’s claims of defections from JD (U), says party is united
by Vijay Swaroop
CBSE board 10th, 12th exams 2021 will be held offline, schedule to be announced tomorrow: Education Minister
by Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Everton yet to receive clarification after City game postponed: Ancelotti
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.