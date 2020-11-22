Sections
Gerard Piqué likely out for several months because of knee injury



Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 20:04 IST

By Associated Press, Associated Press

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique (Twitter)

Gerard Piqué is expected to be sidelined for several months because of a right knee injury.

Barcelona said on Sunday that Piqué has a grade-three sprain of his internal lateral ligament and a partial injury to his anterior cruciate ligament. The club did not say how long the defender is expected to be sidelined, but similar injuries tend to require months of recovery time.

Piqué got injured on Saturday in the second half of Barcelona’s 1-0 loss at Atlético Madrid, its first against the Madrid rival in the Spanish league in more than a decade. His knee bent inward after Atlético forward Ángel Correa fell on his leg.

Piqué had to be helped off the field and was taken straight to the changing room. Barcelona said after initial exams on Saturday that Piqué had a sprained knee.

Barcelona also lost Sergi Roberto due to injury in Saturday’ match at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The club said he has a right thigh muscle rupture and will be sidelined for about two months.

The loss to Atlético kept Barcelona in the middle of league standings after eight matches.

