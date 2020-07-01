Sections
Home / Football / German Bundesliga eyes September 18 start for 2020-21 season

German Bundesliga eyes September 18 start for 2020-21 season

The 2020-21 season has to end in time for the European Championship, which was pushed back a year amid the coronavirus pandemic and will start June 11, 2021.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:17 IST

By Associated Press,

A LED board showing the Bundesliga logo is reflected in a lens prior to a Bundesliga match. (Getty Images)

Germany is eyeing September 18 as the start date for the 2020-21 Bundesliga season. The German Football League, which oversees the top two men’s divisions, said Wednesday that it has to find a schedule that adapts to UEFA staging the remainder of this season’s Champions League and Europa League as mini-tournaments in August.

The 2020-21 season has to end in time for the European Championship, which was pushed back a year amid the coronavirus pandemic and will start June 11, 2021. The league said it’s now asking clubs for feedback. One point of discussion is whether to have a shorter winter break or more midweek games, the possible number of which is limited by the league’s TV contracts.

Bayern Munich secured its eighth straight Bundesliga title last month, after the German league restarted amid the pandemic in May and ended Saturday. The second division could start its 2020-21 season on August 28, the league said.

Every Bundesliga game since the restart was played without fans. Clubs are keen for at least some fans to return to the stadiums in the new season, but there was no word on that from the league Wednesday.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Thousands flee Hyd fearing a lockdown
Jul 02, 2020 00:04 IST
Centre asks states to step up antigen tests
Jul 02, 2020 00:03 IST
Home-made masks effective, says study
Jul 02, 2020 00:03 IST
Kerala announces rehabilitation project for expats who returned home
Jul 02, 2020 00:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.