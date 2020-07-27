German Cup draw goes ahead despite missing teams

Sections
Bayern Munich’s title defense will begin against one of four teams from the Middle Rhein wine-making region in western Germany – Alemannia Aachen, FC Düren, Viktoria Arnoldsweiler or FC Pesch. They have to complete the Middle Rhein Cup.

By Associated Press, BERLIN

The draw for the first round of the German Cup took place Sunday despite more than a third of the entries still having to be confirmed due to coronavirus-enforced delays.

Altogether 23 of the 64 teams have still to be decided for the German Cup first round, which is due to be played from Sept. 11-14.

“We had the draw so early so the amateur clubs can prepare for the hygiene measures. We have to name the stadiums. There are a lot of uncertainties this year,” German football federation president Fritz Keller said.



The Bundesliga season finished late after being suspended for two months due to the pandemic, while soccer at lower levels had to wait longer to be allowed to continue. Many local cup competitions have yet to be completed.

Borussia Dortmund faces a local derby at third-division side MSV Duisburg, and Leipzig was drawn at second-division Nuremberg. Bayer Leverkusen – which lost the final 4-2 to Bayern in Berlin’s empty Olympiastadion three weeks ago – faces a trip to the winner of the Hamburg Cup.

Hertha Berlin will visit third-division Eintracht Braunschweig and city rival Union Berlin travels to second-division Karlsruher SC. All other Bundesliga sides were drawn against unknown opponents.

