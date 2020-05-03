German interior minister backs Bundesliga restart

General view of a match ball during the warm up before the match that will be played behind closed while the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world. (REUTERS)

Germany’s minister for the interior and sport said Sunday he supports a resumption of the country’s football season this month despite the coronavirus epidemic.

“I find the schedule proposed by the German league plausible and I support the restart in May,” Horst Seehofer told Bild newspaper, three days before a meeting of German authorities to discuss the issue.