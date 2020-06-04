Sections
Home / Football / Germany, Portugal contenders to host Champions League final

Germany, Portugal contenders to host Champions League final

The priority for the remaining Champions League matches is choosing a location accessible to players and officials as fans are unlikely to be allowed in due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 11:18 IST

By Associated Press, Munich

File image of UEFA Champions League trophy. (AFP)

Germany and Portugal are contenders to host the delayed Champions League final which is due to be moved from Istanbul, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. A June 17 meeting of UEFA’s executive committee will decide the new location for the August final – with that country also set to stage the quarterfinals and semifinals, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the planning for the competition that was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The priority for the remaining Champions League matches is choosing a location accessible to players and officials as fans are unlikely to be allowed in due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the president of Portugal, this week referenced potential “good news” for football in the Iberian nation in August. Two stadiums in Lisbon have been floated – with Benfica hosting the final and Sporting Lisbon’s venue also used.

German newspaper Bild reported Wednesday night that Frankfurt is a potential location for the final if Germany is chosen. The Champions League final was due to be staged last Saturday at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. The AP reported on Friday that the final was poised to be moved from Istanbul.



Usually, the only the final is held at a neutral venue. But to complete the competition during the pandemic, UEFA shifted planning to back a single country for the last eight.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Happy birthday Priyamani: Makers of Virataparvam release special poster
Jun 04, 2020 12:21 IST
Jharkhand to have its first medical university
Jun 04, 2020 12:17 IST
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocks Southern California, no immediate reports of damage
Jun 04, 2020 12:15 IST
West Bengal VCs’ council takes exception to governor’s letter
Jun 04, 2020 12:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.