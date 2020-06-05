Sections
Home / Football / Germany striker Werner close to joining Chelsea from Leipzig

Germany striker Werner close to joining Chelsea from Leipzig

He has scored 31 goals in all competitions this season for Leipzig, which has reached the Champions League quarterfinals. Werner, who moved to Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016, will compete with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud for the striker spot at Chelsea.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 08:58 IST

By Associated Press, LONDON

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - FC Cologne v RB Leipzig - RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, Germany - June 1, 2020 RB Leipzig's Timo Werner scores their third goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Ina Fassbender/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Germany striker Timo Werner could be headed to Chelsea from Leipzig. The Premier League club reportedly agreed to a deal in principle to sign Werner after meeting his release clause of around 60 million euros ($68 million), which expires on June 15. The 24-year-old Werner has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

He has scored 31 goals in all competitions this season for Leipzig, which has reached the Champions League quarterfinals. Werner, who moved to Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016, will compete with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud for the striker spot at Chelsea.

The London team has already agreed to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, who is set to join on July 1.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Choked review: Anurag Kashyap’s Netflix film cashes in on demonetisation
Jun 05, 2020 09:50 IST
TULIP internship portal: Graduates, engineers can soon intern with urban bodies
Jun 05, 2020 09:48 IST
Sumeet Vyas on naming his son Ved: ‘ We come from the line of Ved Vyas’
Jun 05, 2020 09:39 IST
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to buy 1.85 % stake in Reliance Jio Platforms for Rs 9093.6 cr
Jun 05, 2020 09:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.