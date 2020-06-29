Sections
Gianluigi Buffon extends Juventus contract for another season

Buffon returned to Juventus a year ago after one season away at Paris Saint-Germain. He joined the Bianconeri in 2001 after beginning his career with Parma.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 22:00 IST

Gianluigi Buffon of Juventus during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Juventus and FC Barcelona at Juventus Stadium. (Getty Images)

Gianluigi Buffon will continue playing for Juventus for another season -- during which he’ll turn 43.

Juventus announced Monday that both Buffon and club captain Giorgio Chiellini extended their contracts for one more year.

Used in a reserve role behind first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, Buffon has made 13 appearances for Juventus in all competitions this season.



With 10 league games left this season, Buffon needs only one more appearance to break a tie with AC Milan great Paolo Maldini for the Serie A record at 647 matches each.

The 35-year-old Chiellini has been a mainstay at center back for Juventus since 2006-07, when the Turin club spent a season in Serie B as punishment for the “Calciopoli” refereeing scandal. He joined Juventus on a full-time basis in 2005.

Both Buffon and Chiellini are expected to take on front-office positions with Juventus when they retire.

