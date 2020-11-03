Sections
Home / Football / Giggs temporarily stands down as Wales coach over ‘incident’

Giggs temporarily stands down as Wales coach over ‘incident’

British newspaper The Sun reported Giggs was arrested at his home in Manchester on Sunday after a “disturbance” and was later released on bail.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:55 IST

By Press Trust of India, Cardiff

Wales manager Ryan Giggs. (REUTERS)

Ryan Giggs temporarily stood down as Wales coach on Tuesday after what the nation’s soccer federation described as an “alleged incident” involving the Manchester United great.

“The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp,” the FAW said in a statement.

Wales is scheduled to play a home friendly against the United States on Nov. 12, followed by UEFA Nations League group games against Ireland and Finland.



Giggs was due to hold a news conference on Tuesday to discuss his squad selection for the games, but that was canceled. The squad will be announced on Thursday, with Giggs’ assistant, Robert Page, taking charge of the team.

“Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches,” the FAW said.

Giggs, one of British soccer’s most famous players, has coached Wales since January 2018.

The BBC and other British media reported on Tuesday that Giggs denies the allegations and is cooperating with police.

