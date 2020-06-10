Goodison Park confirmed as venue for Liverpool-Everton EPL tie

Everton’s home ground Goodison Park has been decided as the official venue as they host Liverpool on June 21 as the 2019-20 season of EPL gears up to resume. The game may turn out to be crucial and special for the Reds, since if Arsenal can beat Manchester City on June 17, a win for Liverpool could seal them the EPL crown as they hold a 25-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s men.

The venue was initially at risk because of fears that crowd may gather outside the stadium and Southampton’s St Mary’s was shortlisted as a potential neutral ground. However, Liverpool’s ground safety advisory group, chaired by Deputy Mayor Wendy Simon, came to the conclusion that both clubs can play at their respective home grounds behind closed doors.

“A lot of factors have been taken into consideration, especially the safety of the players, match officials and staff in attendance,” said Simon.

“We are confident the measures in place will allow the matches to be held behind closed doors without any detrimental impact to all concerned and recommend to the city council that the safety certificates for both grounds be amended to allow this to happen.”

Simon’s thoughts were echoed by Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden, who said the body has no objection to any of Everton or Liverpool’s matches being played at their home venue. Furthermore, since this will be the first top-flight match the two teams play since the EPL was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Carden urged the public to enjoy the matches, but from the comfort of their homes.

“The main issues of concern was always going to be public health. It is not the role of the police to make operational decisions on the basis of public health. We are guided by experts in public health and the government. We accept the decision of the GSAG in this respect and will work closely with our partners to play our part in delivering safe events,” he said.

“We would urge supporters to do the right thing - stay at home, enjoy the opportunity to watch every second of the game free of charge on your own TV, in your own living room and keep yourself, your family, friends and neighbours safe.”