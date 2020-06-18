Villa captain Grealish charged with multiple driving violations

Sections
British media had reported that police had opened an investigation after the Villa midfielder was pictured leaving an estate in Birmingham following a traffic accident on March 29.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:13 IST

By Reuters,

Jack Grealish is due to appear before the Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on August 25 to answer the charges. (Getty Images)

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been charged with multiple driving violations after being involved in a car crash during the COVID-19 lockdown in March, police said on Thursday. British media had reported that police had opened an investigation after the Villa midfielder was pictured leaving an estate in Birmingham following a traffic accident on March 29.

“A Premier League footballer has been charged with driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision,” West Midlands Police said in a statement. “Jack Grealish is accused of the offences in Waterside, Dickens Heath, Solihull, on Sunday, Mar. 29. An investigation was launched after we responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot.”

The 24-year-old is due to appear before the Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on August 25 to answer the charges.

In other news, Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has been released from hospital after he was injured in a collision with goalkeeper Ederson in their 3-0 win against Arsenal, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Garcia, 19, collided with the Brazilian goalkeeper late in Wednesday’s game and received treatment for several minutes before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to the Manchester Royal Infirmary Hospital for further tests.



“Garcia has been released from hospital... He will be monitored in the coming days, ahead of a return to training and competitive action,” City said in a statement. “Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Ederson, 26, on Thursday posted a picture of himself and Spain’s Garcia on Twitter captioned “well and back”. Goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden guided City to a comfortable win on their league return, cutting the gap to league-leaders Liverpool to 22 points.

