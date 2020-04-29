Sections
Greek Super League wants to resume season, if government allows

The post-season play-offs to determine who wins the title, as well as Champions League and Europa League spots, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:45 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Athens

Greek Super League clubs voted on Wednesday to resume the season by June 14 if it receives permission from the government.

A ban on sporting activities as part of a nationwide lockdown is currently in force.

Media reports said that the government may announce its decision on whether the league can continue as soon as Thursday.



“The league cannot start after June 14,” said league president Minas Lysandrou following a teleconference with the clubs’ owners.

He said training should start by May 25 at the latest, with an ideal date of May 18, and that matches should restart by June 14.

Ten of the 14 teams in the talks were in favour of continuing the championship, including regular season leaders Olympiakos and third-placed AEK Athens.

PAOK Thessaloniki, Panathinaikos, Panetolikos and Panionios were against playing.

“If the championship starts we will lose much more than we will gain,” said Panathinaikos boss Giannis Alafouzos.

PAOK sit second in the table, just one point ahead of AEK in the race for a place in Champions League qualifying.

