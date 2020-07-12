Griezmann likely to miss rest of Spanish league with injury

Sections
The club did not say how long the Frenchman is expected to be out, but he is not expected to fully recover for Barcelona’s last two league matches. It also remains unclear if he will be fit for the team’s Champions League game against Napoli in August.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 18:36 IST

By Associated Press, Barcelona

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann (REUTERS)

Antoine Griezmann could miss the rest of the Spanish league because of a muscle injury.

Barcelona said tests conducted on Sunday showed that Griezmann has a right thigh injury that will keep him sidelined.

Barcelona is one point behind Spanish league leader Real Madrid, which visits midtable Granada on Monday.



Griezmann was substituted at halftime of Barcelona’s 1-0 win at Valladolid on Saturday.

