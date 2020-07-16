Sections
Home / Football / He has to improve: Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti says goalkeeper Jordan Pickford must do better

He has to improve: Everton’s Carlo Ancelotti says goalkeeper Jordan Pickford must do better

The 26-year-old Pickford, who has made seven errors directly leading to goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, was guilty of another erratic showing in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 12:37 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Everton's manager Carlo Ancelotti during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC. (AP)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is not doing well after a number of error-strewn displays but backed the England international to rediscover his best form.

The 26-year-old Pickford, who has made seven errors directly leading to goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, was guilty of another erratic showing in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With Burnley’s Nick Pope pushing to replace Pickford for England, Ancelotti was asked if his shotstopper needed more competition at club level to improve his performances.

“I don’t know if he needs competition. I know that he’s not doing well. I spoke to him about this. He has to be focused on himself, on his performance, day by day to try to be better,” Ancelotti told reporters.



“I’m not so worried because he has quality, character, but I have to say to him and I’ve said to him, that he has to improve. I have, and everyone else at the club have, total confidence in his quality.

“He can do better and he knows this because he is critical of himself. I hope there is improvement in the next games ... for the quality that he has, and he agreed, he has to be better.”

Everton, who are 11th in the standings on 45 points from 35 games, take on second from bottom Aston Villa later on Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
Jul 16, 2020 13:29 IST
Hooman blows on her cat for the very first time. Feline is not impressed
Jul 16, 2020 13:26 IST
Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2020: Girls outshine boys in MSBSHSE HSC exams
Jul 16, 2020 13:26 IST
Guna incident: Collector, SP removed, high-level probe ordered
Jul 16, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.