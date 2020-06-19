Sections
Home / Football / Hodgson says vital Premier League ‘juggernaut’ rolling again

Hodgson says vital Premier League ‘juggernaut’ rolling again

Hodgson has experienced more or less everything in the game in his long managerial career but this season has provided a new challenge for the former England head coach.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:21 IST

By Reuters,

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson. (Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says it was vital the Premier League “juggernaut” got back on the road after an unprecedented three-month pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hodgson has experienced more or less everything in the game in his long managerial career but this season has provided a new challenge for the former England head coach.

“It’s absolutely vital that we restarted for many reasons,” the 72-year-old told reporters via an online news conference on Friday, ahead of Palace’s trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

“The Premier League’s survival is important to everybody. And also its important that it’s football matches and results that will decide important issues like relegation, Champions League and Europa League places.”

The stoppage in March came at a time when Palace were in fine form having won three consecutive matches to move into 11th place with 39 points, behind Burnley on goal difference. Palace are only six points behind fifth spot, currently held by Manchester United, which could possibly provide a Champions League spot if Manchester City lose their appeal against a two-year UEFA ban from Europe.



The club has never finished higher than 10th in the Premier League and, with nine games remaining, they have 10 fewer points than their record Premier League haul.

“We have a lot to play for and looking forward to it,” Hodgson said. “The players are keen to get back to playing matches and maintaining the form we had when we were obliged to stop in March. But everything depends on keeping the players fit but if we can we can mount some kind of challenge. I know we are very anxious to finish in the top 10, especially as we are not far divorced from a European place.”

Hodgson’s big fear is that his squad could become over-stretched with nine games to play in 40 days. He is already without three injured players - James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp and Martin Kelly - for the first game of what Hodgson describes as a “mini-season”.

“We are very concerned because the depth of the squad,” he said. “We are not in a great position to handle that level of injuries and we are also concerned about the fatigue factor.”

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Young archer’s wait for doctor’s all-clear gets longer amid pandemic
Jun 19, 2020 22:32 IST
Don’t go easy on lockdown violators: Punjab health minister
Jun 19, 2020 22:31 IST
Nine deaths, 217 more test positive in Punjab
Jun 19, 2020 22:27 IST
More Indians turned against Labour, says 2019 UK poll review
Jun 19, 2020 22:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.