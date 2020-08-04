Sections
Home / Football / Hosting U-17 World Cup can transform women’s game in country: FIFA official

Hosting U-17 World Cup can transform women’s game in country: FIFA official

Booth said Delhi will feel the “positive impact” of hosting a World Cup and lauded the state association’s collaborative effort with the national federation to improve infrastructure for women’s development.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 18:16 IST

By Press Trust of India, PTI

Head of FIFA’s women’s competitions, Sara Booth. (Getty Images)

India staging the U-17 women’s World Cup in 2021 will play a significant role in boosting the image of the sport among girls in the country, says head of FIFA’s women’s competitions, Sara Booth.

Speaking at an e-summit organised by Football Delhi on Monday, Booth said Delhi will feel the “positive impact” of hosting a World Cup and lauded the state association’s collaborative effort with the national federation to improve infrastructure for women’s development.

India hosted the U-17 men’s World Cup in 2017. Indian player Dalima Chhibber said only a “better culture” can uplift women’s football and felt things were looking much better than what it was before.

“We need to develop the culture of girl’s football at the club level as well as school and college level. Participation of girls in football have significantly grown in Delhi in the last few years and with new competitions more girls will be encouraged to play football which was not the case when I started to play football in Delhi,” said Dalima.



The Golden League in Delhi has been an eye-opener of sorts and All India Football Federation’s Sara Pilot said the improved focus and Football Delhi’s proactiveness was something the other state associations must adopt. Women’s football can only develop if it got “equal opportunity” like the men and Sweden’s U-23 national coach Yvonne Ekroth said a level playing field was the only way forward.

That women needed to create space for themselves in both administration and coaching was emphasised by Lauren Duncan, the manager of the national team of South Africa.

“The condition of women’s football in South Africa is pretty similar to India. We need more females in administration and coaching to provide a more comfortable environment to players,” said Duncan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shivraj Singh Chouhan will celebrate Ayodhya event at hospital with lighting of diyas
Aug 04, 2020 18:54 IST
‘Gnarly’ tumour: Research shows this herbivorous dinosaur got cancer too
Aug 04, 2020 18:44 IST
PM Modi condoles death of theatre personality Ebrahim Alkazi
Aug 04, 2020 18:43 IST
Kolkata Police bust fake Covid-19 test racket, one arrested
Aug 04, 2020 18:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.