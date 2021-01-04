Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Hyderabad FC end losing streak, beat Chennaiyin FC 4-1

Hyderabad FC end losing streak, beat Chennaiyin FC 4-1

Hyderabad FC outclassed former champions Chennaiyin FC with a 4-1 win and snapped their three-match losing streak in the Indian Super League.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 22:56 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bambolim

Hyderabad FC players celebrate scoring a goal. (ISL)

Hyderabad FC outclassed former champions Chennaiyin FC with a 4-1 win and snapped their three-match losing streak in the Indian Super League on Monday. It was a royal performance from the Nizams as they raised the level of their game after a goal-less first half to pump in four goals in the second session for a commanding victory.

Joel Chianese (50th), Halicharan Narzary (53rd, 79th) and Joao Victor (74th) were on the scoresheet for Hyderabad while Anirudh Thapa (67th) scored the only goal for Chennaiyin, who suffered their first-ever defeat against the Nizams. With their third win, Hyderabad FC moved up to sixth place with 12 points while Chennaiyin slipped to the eight place following their third defeat.

An exciting first half saw both teams come close to scoring but were unable to break the deadlock. Hyderabad came out of blocks with aggression. They had a plethora of chances with Joel Chianese in the centre of most of moves. For Chennaiyin, custodian Vishal Kaith was at his best in the first half and denied Hyderabad with some superb saves. Chianese could not find a way past him in the first half.

However, Kaith’s mistake gave Chianese the opportunity to open scoring in the 50th minute. For Hyderabad, Laxmikant Kattimani was not required to do much but when called into action, he too was tremendous. Asish Rai even hit the bar for Hyderabad FC but could not find the back of the net.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India starts UNSC term vowing to speak against terrorism
by Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
No solution was found as farmers ‘adamant’ on rollback of farm laws: Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Himachal Pradesh becomes 4th state to report bird flu cases
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Supreme Court’s judgment on Central Vista project on Tuesday
by Abraham Thomas

latest news

Gurugram land release probe: CBI submits chargesheet against 3 ex-TCP officials
by HT Correspondent
Covid curve continues to flatten in Haryana
by Hitender Rao
Cong MLAs to provide Rs 2 lakh each to kin of deceased farmers
by HT Correspondent
The Year That Will Be: The political battles of 2021
by Prashant Jha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.