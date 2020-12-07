Sections
Home / Football / ‘I was trying to push him,’ says Arteta after Partey re-injures thigh

‘I was trying to push him,’ says Arteta after Partey re-injures thigh

Partey pulled up injured shortly before halftime and was standing on the touchline when Spurs broke from their own box. Arteta then urged him back on to try to stop the counter-attack but the midfielder could only run a few yards before stopping.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 12:28 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - December 6, 2020 Arsenal's Thomas Partey in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Pool via REUTERS/Paul Childs

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury in their 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, manager Mikel Arteta said.

The Ghanaian, who cost Arsenal 50 million euros ($60.69 million), injured his thigh last month and only returned to the side on Sunday.

Partey pulled up injured shortly before halftime and was standing on the touchline when Spurs broke from their own box.

Arteta then urged him back on to try to stop the counter-attack but the midfielder could only run a few yards before stopping.



“I was trying to push him but I don’t think he realised the gravity of the situation when he left his position but that was probably because he was in a lot of pain,” Arteta told reporters.

“Suddenly they are coming to attack us and Thomas is walking to me and I was trying to push him. I haven’t spoken to him so I don’t know exactly how it happened or if he felt something really serious.”

Partey’s absence will be a cause for concern for Arteta amid a busy schedule where Arsenal, 15th in the league, play eight games in 23 days.

($1 = 0.8239 euros)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

