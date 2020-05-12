Sections
Home / Football / Ian Wright subjected to racial abuse on social media

Ian Wright subjected to racial abuse on social media

After receiving such taunts, Wright took to Twitter to post a message which read: “I know I’m not meant to look at them but these messages still hit me so hard man. This is a child!!! This kid as a direct line into me & is able to send this without any worry.”

Updated: May 12, 2020 13:48 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, London

File image of Ian Wright. (Reuters)

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright has revealed that he was recently subjected to vile racial abuse on popular social media platform Instagram. Wright on Monday shared screenshots of the sickening messages he received on Instagram as he received support from top personalities related to football and others as well. One of the messages he received, read: “Your (sic) like 65 years old if I get corona I will cough in your face and give you your death sentence. If I see you I will put you on your death bed.”

After receiving such taunts, Wright took to Twitter to post a message which read: “I know I’m not meant to look at them but these messages still hit me so hard man. This is a child!!! This kid as a direct line into me &amp; is able to send this without any worry.”

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor was also subjected to such vile abuses recently and the duo found support from Kick It Out -- an organisation that works for eradication of discrimination of any form within football community.

“We are appalled during this very trying time by the disgraceful abuse directed at Ian Wright and Gabriel Agbonlahor and their families,” Kick It Out said in a statement as per Sky Sports.



“Racial hate speech and violent threats are totally unacceptable but have become sadly normalised on social media.

“Whilst we continue to collaborate with social media platforms to ensure a safer user experience for all, these cases should be investigated by law enforcement and the abusers should face criminal sanctions,” the statement added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
May 12, 2020 13:40 IST
India to plan tax holiday to win new investments, seize markets from China
May 12, 2020 13:26 IST
Live: Covid-19 vaccine may never be found, warns British PM Johnson
May 12, 2020 14:57 IST

latest news

HC grants interim protection to Delhi Minorities Commission chairman
May 12, 2020 15:01 IST
Apple’s AirPods Studio may come with head and neck detection
May 12, 2020 15:01 IST
Does it slither? Does it slide? This snake might make you want to hide. Watch
May 12, 2020 14:57 IST
A sneezing KTR during public function causes flutter in Telangana
May 12, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.