Immobile scores hat trick, nears single-season record

Higuain scored 36 for Napoli in 2015-16. Immobile’s second goal of the night was a thing of beauty: Set up by Jordan Lukaku on the left flank, he curled a shot into the far top corner.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:35 IST

By Associated Press, Napoli

Ciro Immobile celebrates scoring a penalty against Hellas during Italian serie A soccer match between Verona and Lazio, at the Bentegodi stadium, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Paola Garbuio/Lapresse via AP) (AP)

A hat trick moved Ciro Immobile within three goals of overtaking Gonzalo Higuain’s single-season record for Serie A with two matches remaining. Immobile netted two penalties and also scored a magnificent strike in Lazio’s 5-1 win at Hellas Verona on Sunday. He now has 34 goals in 34 matches — four more than Cristiano Ronaldo atop the Italian league’s scoring chart.

Higuain scored 36 for Napoli in 2015-16. Immobile’s second goal of the night was a thing of beauty: Set up by Jordan Lukaku on the left flank, he curled a shot into the far top corner. Lazio moved level on points with third-place Atalanta, one point behind Inter Milan.

Juventus, which is five points ahead of Lazio, can clinch a record-extending ninth straight title with a win over Sampdoria later Sunday.

Roma increased its grip on fifth place by beating Fiorentina 2-1 with two penalties from Jordan Veretout. Udinese won 1-0 at Cagliari and secured a 26th straight season in the top flight. Lecce remained in the relegation zone after conceding a stoppage-time decider from Musa Barrow in a 3-2 loss at Bologna.



Also, Torino was held 1-1 at already-relegated Spal.

