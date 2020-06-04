Sections
India confirmed as 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup hosts

The tournament will see 12 teams participating, expanded from the previous slot of eight teams.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

The India Women’s football team (AIFF Media)

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has intimated to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) that it has ratified a recommendation by its women’s football committee in February to award India the hosting rights for the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup.

“We have now received confirmation from the AFC that the recommendation in February to award India hosting rights for the tournament has been approved,” an AIFF official said on condition of anonymity.

The tournament will be held in the second half of the year, likely to be before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The tournament will see 12 teams participating, expanded from the previous slot of eight teams. It will see India qualify directly as hosts, and will also serve as the final qualification tournament for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

India last qualified for the tournament in 2003, when it was still known as the AFC Women’s Championship. The tournament was rebranded as the Women’s Asian Cup from the next edition in 2006, which also saw a separate qualification round being held prior to the event.



Earlier in February this year, AFC’s women’s football committee had recommended India’s name from three bidders – Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei being the other two.

“India offers the best opportunities to build the event commercially as well as increasing the value and India is also committed to developing the women’s game in the country and while all three were strong bids, India stands out,” Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, the committee’s chairperson, had said.

