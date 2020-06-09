Sections
Home / Football / Indian football domestic season to begin on August 1

Indian football domestic season to begin on August 1

While the domestic transfer window normally begins in the first week of June to continue till August end, it has been pushed back to August this year due to the global health crisis.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:55 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Indian football team (AIFF)

Indian football’s domestic season will begin from August 1 when the transfer window opens, two months later than normal times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a circular sent on Tuesday to all the state units, the AIFF said it has got clearance from the world body FIFA to hold the season from August 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021.

The summer transfer window will run from August 1 to October 31.

While the domestic transfer window normally begins in the first week of June to continue till August end, it has been pushed back to August this year due to the global health crisis.



But there was no change in the normal May 31 season ending date and thus the 2020-2021 season will be shortened by two months in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes, we have received the circular from the AIFF stating that the domestic season will begin from August 1, 2020 and run to May 31, 2021 and it will open the summer transfer window from August 1 till October 20,” the head of a state association told PTI.

“....we are pleased to inform you that the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has approved the amendment in All India Football Federation’‘s (AIFF) season dates and registration period (transfer window) for 2020-21,” the circular from the AIFF said.

The second transfer window will be from January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2021.

In an earlier circular sent in the last week of May to the member units, the AIFF had said that the date of the domestic season will be delayed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, the I-League does not start before October. Last year, the Indian Super League began on October 20 while the I-League started on November 30.

The 2019-20 season ended with the I-League not being able to finish its remaining games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mohun Bagan were declared champions as they had already clinched the title with four rounds left to play.

The last football match was the ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC, which the former won, which was played behind closed doors at the Fatorda Stadium at Margao, Goa.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two men with travel history among 5 Covid-19 cases in Panchkula; district count climbs to 41
Jun 09, 2020 18:44 IST
2012 NRI kidnapping case: HC turns life sentence into 10-year jail for six convicts
Jun 09, 2020 18:43 IST
ICC allows COVID-19 replacements in Test matches
Jun 09, 2020 18:48 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus
Jun 09, 2020 18:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.