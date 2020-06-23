Sections
Injured Aguero to see specilist in Barcelona about ‘damaged’ knee

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:38 IST

By Associated Press, AP

Sergio Aguero will be headed to Spain soon. (Getty Images)

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will travel to Barcelona to assess the extent of a left knee injury. The club’s all-time leading scorer hobbled off at the end of the first half of City’s 5-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Monday. The Argentina striker posted on Twitter that scans taken Tuesday “confirmed that I have damaged my left knee.”

“It’s a pity,” Aguero said, “but I’m in good spirits and so focused to come back as soon as possible.”

City didn’t give a time frame for Aguero’s return, saying in a short statement the striker would be seeing Dr. Ramon Cugat in Barcelona. Aguero’s absence leaves City with just one recognized striker, Gabriel Jesus, as the team works to negotiate its way through a hectic schedule following the resumption of soccer after the coronavirus outbreak.

City has eight more league games to play before the Premier League finishes on July 26 and is also in the FA Cup, which resumes at the quarterfinal stage next weekend. City is also still involved in the Champions League, which will restart at the last-16 stage in August. The team leads Real Madrid 2-1 after the first leg in Spain.



