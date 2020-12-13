Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Injured Jota out for up to 2 months, says Klopp

Injured Jota out for up to 2 months, says Klopp

“It’s worse than we first thought and better than we then thought,” Klopp said. “All the potential surgeons had a look on it, no surgery needed.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 22:34 IST

By Associated Press, LONDON

Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Liverpool - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - December 13, 2020 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp Pool via REUTERS/Neil Hall EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. (Pool via REUTERS)

Liverpool winger Diogo Jota could miss up to two months because of a knee injury, manager Jürgen Klopp said Sunday. Jota was hurt during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“It’s worse than we first thought and better than we then thought,” Klopp said. “All the potential surgeons had a look on it, no surgery needed.

“But he will be out for a while. We don’t know exactly but one-and-a-half, two months.”

Klopp said back-up left back Kostas Tsimikas is also out after an injury sustained against Midtjylland.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Date for next round of talks with farmers soon: Union minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Explainer: How much Covid-19 vaccine will be shipped in US
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
by Aabshar H Quazi

latest news

Mumbai: Tankers being used to drain water from Uran wetlands; more security cabins set up at Panje
by Badri Chatterjee
Ludhiana as cold as Shimla, undeterred farmers march on
by HT Correspondent
On OTT, we are still at a nascent stage: Ali Fazal
by Kavita Awaasthi
Parel’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital staffers attack medical superintendent over internal issues, 3 arrested
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.