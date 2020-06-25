Sections
Home / Football / Inter again gives away a lead to draw 3-3 against Sassuolo

Inter again gives away a lead to draw 3-3 against Sassuolo

Inter had fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1 at halftime and also led 3-2 with four minutes remaining before Giangiacomo Magnani levelled again for Sassuolo.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 08:34 IST

By Associated Press, Milan

Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v U.S. Sassuolo - San Siro, Milan, Italy - June 24, 2020 Inter Milan's Cristiano Biraghi celebrates scoring their second goal with Alexis Sanchez and teammates. (REUTERS)

Inter Milan’s title hopes diminished further as it again dropped points from a leading position to draw 3-3 against Sassuolo in Serie A on Wednesday.

Inter had fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1 at halftime and also led 3-2 with four minutes remaining before Giangiacomo Magnani levelled again for Sassuolo.

The Nerazzurri have now lost 15 points this season from leading positions.

Inter remained third but is now eight points behind Serie A leader Juventus and four behind Lazio, which visited fourth-place Atalanta later.



Roma was also playing later, at home to Sampdoria.

Francesco Caputo gave Sassuolo an early lead at San Siro but Inter turned the match around with two goals in five minutes. Romelu Lukaku leveled from the spot after Jeremie Boga fouled Milan Skriniar and Cristiano Biraghi scored in first-half stoppage time following a one-two with Alexis Sánchez.

Inter should have put the game away after the break but Roberto Gagliardini somehow hit the bar of an open goal from just a few yards out before Domenico Berardi equalized with a penalty after Ashley Young tripped Mert Müldür.

Lukaku had a goal ruled out for offside but Inter thought it had won the game when Borja Valero tapped in Antonio Candreva’s free kick.

However, Magnani also scored from close range with a minute remaining.

Skriniar was sent off for a second booking in stoppage time.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

16,922 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in last 24 hours in India
Jun 25, 2020 09:18 IST
Assam Board 12th Result 2020: AHSEC HS exam results declared at ahsec.nic.in, check pass percent here
Jun 25, 2020 09:14 IST
Assam Board class 12th Result 2020: Check AHSEC HS Result online in four simple steps
Jun 25, 2020 09:09 IST
Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by China’s PLA: Report
Jun 25, 2020 09:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.