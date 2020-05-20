Sections
Home / Football / Inter, Bayern, Real to co-host ‘European Solidarity Cup’ in 2021

Inter, Bayern, Real to co-host ‘European Solidarity Cup’ in 2021

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit people all over the world with great force. The great commitment of all healthcare workers has been essential to now allow us to look to the future,” said Steven Zhang, Inter Milan club president.

Updated: May 20, 2020 09:48 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Milan

Bayern Munich players (REUTERS)

Inter Milan, FC Bayern and Real Madrid, the three European giants, will stage a European Solidarity Cup in 2021, aiming to send a message of solidarity and use the proceeds to support medical infrastructures in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Depending on the match calendar and also depending on when football can be played in front of spectators again, the three teams will play against each other in 2021 in a round-robin group, with one match played in each city: Milan (Inter vs FC Bayern), Madrid (Real vs Inter), and Munich (FC Bayern vs Real Madrid), as per an Inter statement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit people all over t

he world with great force. The great commitment of all healthcare workers has been essential to now allow us to look to the future,” said Steven Zhang, Inter Milan club president.



“With this initiative we want to thank them and celebrate their work and at the same time send a message of unity and solidarity between nations,” he added.

The net proceeds from all three games will be donated to medical facilities in the three countries as a symbol of support for a united Europe in which everyone takes responsibility for each other.

The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the entire world and has claimed more than 3.2 lakh lives so far.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Daniel Radcliffe reacts to Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint becoming dad
May 20, 2020 10:23 IST
Trump administration signs up new company to make Covid-19 drugs in US
May 20, 2020 10:25 IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Here’s how to check the result online after it is declared
May 20, 2020 10:21 IST
Gold prices today up again, silver rates rise too
May 20, 2020 10:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.