Inter keeps slim Serie A title hopes alive beating Genoa 3-0

Inter Milan kept alive its slim title hopes by beating relegation-threatened Genoa 3-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Alexis Sánchez also netted to help Inter move to four points behind Juventus. The Bianconeri can secure a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title on Sunday with a victory over Sassuolo.

The Nerazzurri also moved a point above Atalanta and four above Lazio in the race for second spot. There are two rounds remaining after this weekend.

“There are regrets about some games but unfortunately, there are years when you get less than what is deserved. I think that happened to us this year,” Inter coach Antonio Conte said.

“We need to finish this season in the best way. ... We won’t win the league but we have to be hungry to finish as high as possible.”

Genoa remained four points above the drop zone but Lecce can close the gap on Sunday with victory at Bologna.

Both Inter and Genoa were desperate for the points but chances were few and far between.

Lukaku broke the deadlock in the 34th minute, shrugging off Cristián Zapata to head in Cristiano Biraghi’s cross at the back post.

Just as Genoa upped the pressure in the closing stages, Inter sealed the result seven minutes from time when Sánchez volleyed in a cross from Victor Moses off the underside of the crossbar.

Lukaku added another in stoppage time with a fantastic solo effort, running from midfield and beating two defenders before scoring his 23rd league goal of the season.

The Belgium forward has 29 goals in all competitions, beating his previous season best of 27 for Manchester United.

“I’m happy, but as a team we can still do more,” Lukaku said. “We need to finish our league campaign in the best way possible, and I always fight to help the group ... we’re a young team and still need to develop.”

OFFSIDE

Sassuolo had four goals ruled out for offside in losing at Napoli 2-0.

Elseid Hysaj gave Napoli the lead in the eighth minute with his first ever goal for the club.

Filip Đuričić had the ball in the back of the net twice in the first half but both were ruled out for offside.

Second-half strikes from Francesco Caputo and Domenico Berardi were also disallowed for the same reason.

Napoli forward Matteo Politano also hit the left post late on before Allan sealed the match in stoppage time.

KULUSEVSKI STARS

Dejan Kulusevski provided an assist and scored a spectacular winner to help Parma win at already-relegated Brescia 2-1.

Kulusevski curled a magnificent effort into the top right corner nine minutes from time.

The Sweden international earlier rolled the ball across the area for an unmarked Matteo Darmian to slot home the opener in the 59th.

But Daniele Dessena leveled just three minutes later.

The 20-year-old Kulusevski signed for Juventus in January but was loaned back to Parma for the rest of the season.