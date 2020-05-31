Sections
Inter Milan confirm Mauro Icardi’s permanent transfer to PSG

According to a report in ESPN, PSG reportedly agreed to pay 50 million euros up-front and seven million euros in add-ons to convert the loan deal into permanent.

Updated: May 31, 2020 20:27 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Paris

Paris St Germain's Mauro Icardi during the match. (REUTERS)

French giants Paris St. Germain have signed Argentine striker Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal following a season-long loan at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have gone ahead with the option of signing the hotshot striker on a permanent basis that will see him stay at the club till 2024.

Italian heavyweights Inter announced the transfer on their website and thanked Icardi for donning the famous blue of the club for six years.

Icardi’s rich vein of form in the 2019-20 season might have pushed the PSG hierarchy to spend big bucks on the forward.



Icadri scored 20 goals and provided four assists before all sport in the country was suspended in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in March.

PSG were crowned champions of Ligue 1 as they held a 12-point difference over second-placed Marseille. In 27 matches, PSG had accumulated 68 points when season was abruptly halted while Marseille, who played one extra game, had 56 points in 28 games.

France was one of the first countries in Europe to suspend its football league in the wake of COVID-19 crisis as LaLiga, Premier League and Serie A are plotting a return in June. German Bundesliga, meanwhile, is already up and running with matches being hosted behind closed doors.

