Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Investigators search doctor’s office, probing Maradona death

Investigators search doctor’s office, probing Maradona death

Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona’s relatives, according to a statement from the San Isidro prosecutor’s office, which is overseeing a probe into the medical attention Maradona received prior to his death on Wednesday.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 14:01 IST

By Press Trust of India, Buenos Aires

Naples:Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne lays a bouquet of flowers under a photo of Diego Armando Maradona exposed at the San Paolo stadium, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, prior to the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Roma, in Naples, Italy. AP/PTI Photo(AP30-11-2020_000004A) (AP)

Argentine police searched the home and office of Diego Maradona’s personal doctor as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old soccer star, which caused a wave of grief across the country.

Reporters saw several police officers stationed at the door of the offices of neurologist Dr. Leopoldo Luque in Buenos Aires’ Belgrano neighborhood.

Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona’s relatives, according to a statement from the San Isidro prosecutor’s office, which is overseeing a probe into the medical attention Maradona received prior to his death on Wednesday.

It said investigators were trying to secure Maradona’s medical records.

Maradona was buried Thursday in a private ceremony attended by only two dozen people following a vigil at the presidential palace where tens of thousands of weeping fans lined up to filed past his coffin.

Maradona died of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he had been recovering from a brain operation Nov. 3. He had suffered from a long series of medical issues, some related to overindulgence in drugs and alcohol.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nov 30, 2020 12:36 IST
Pakistani fighter jet spotted close to LoC in Poonch
Nov 30, 2020 12:58 IST
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
Nov 30, 2020 13:24 IST
Kejriwal govt slashes price of RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 in Delhi
Nov 30, 2020 12:35 IST

latest news

GHMC polls: Stage set for battle on Tuesday
Nov 30, 2020 13:58 IST
Investigators search doctor’s office, probing Maradona death
Nov 30, 2020 14:01 IST
‘Fire at Gujarat Covid hospitals matter of concern’: Home secy Bhalla
Nov 30, 2020 14:00 IST
COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2020 declared at comedk.org, here’s direct link
Nov 30, 2020 13:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.