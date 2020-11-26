Sections
ISL 2020: Late le Fondre penalty wins it for Mumbai

Solitary penalty in second half stoppage time by new recruit Adam le Fondre came just in time for Mumbai City, who marked Sergio Lobera’s homecoming at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa with a 1-0 win against his former club

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai City FC beat Goa FC 1-0 (ISL/Twitter)

The last six Indian Super League (ISL) encounters between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC witnessed 27 goals. In their opening tussle of ISL-7 that promised a similar goal rush, there was all of one. But that solitary penalty in second half stoppage time by new recruit Adam le Fondre came just in time for Mumbai City, who marked Sergio Lobera’s homecoming at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa with a 1-0 win against his former club for their first points of the season.

FC Goa, down to 10 men late in the first half, looked set for their second straight draw. But when a dipping Bipin Singh header from the right flank hit the stretched left hand of Goa’s Lenny Rodrigues inside the box, Mumbai City got their opening. And Englishman le Fondre thudded it down with a spot kick to the left of Goa goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz.

The first half saw FC Goa dictate play against a listless Mumbai City that kept losing possession. In the 40th minute, the visitors got the edge with a red card to Goa winger Redeem Tlang for a diving tackle on the knee of Hernan Santana. After goalkeeper Amrinder Singh made a couple of brilliant saves early in the second half, the momentum shifted towards Mumbai City, who got their reward after three shots on target, including a glaring miss by Mandar Rao Dessai.

