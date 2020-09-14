Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / ISL: Hyderabad FC rope in youngsters Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes

ISL: Hyderabad FC rope in youngsters Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes

Fernandes and Lalawmpuia, who were a part of fellow ISL side FC Goa for the last three years, have each penned a three-year deal till the end of the 2022-23 season.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 18:08 IST

By Press Trust of India, Hyderabad

Sweden Fernandes and Lalawmpuia. (Image Courtesy: HyderabadFC)

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Monday singed long-term deals with attackers Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes ahead of the new season. Both 20-year-olds, who were a part of fellow ISL side FC Goa for the last three years, have each penned a three-year deal till the end of the 2022-23 season.

Lalawmpuia, fondly known as Opi, came through the ranks at Pune FC and DSK Shivajians before being promoted to the senior side with the latter. The Mizo striker was signed by FC Goa for their developmental side in 2017, and has since regularly featured in local and national competitions for the Gaurs including the Goa Pro League, Durand Cup and the second Division League. He was promoted to the first team during the start of the 2019-20 season of the ISL.

Fernandes, meanwhile, has been involved in Goan youth football for several seasons, turning out for Sporting Clube de Goa and Dempo SC’s youth teams before being signed by FC Goa in 2017. The Quepem-born winger has featured regularly for the Gaurs locally in the Goa Pro League as well as on the national stage in the second Division League.

Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, “Promoting youth is of utmost importance for us at HFC and we want to not just develop, but provide opportunities to promising young talent. As a club, we’re constantly looking at youngsters who are hungry to perform and succeed. We have followed the progress of Lalawmpuia and Sweden for quite some time now and we believe they fit in well with our plans.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

24 MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of Parliament’s monsoon session
Sep 14, 2020 17:42 IST
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Sep 14, 2020 16:37 IST
Retail inflation at 6.69% in August, marginally down from 6.73% in July
Sep 14, 2020 18:09 IST
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Sep 14, 2020 16:23 IST

latest news

Adorable stories about nannies and kids make this thread super wholesome
Sep 14, 2020 18:14 IST
Aparshakti wishes Ayushmann on birthday, says ‘always his first fan’
Sep 14, 2020 18:11 IST
ISL: Hyderabad FC rope in youngsters Lalawmpuia and Sweden Fernandes
Sep 14, 2020 18:08 IST
California wildfires: A climate lesson for India
Sep 14, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.