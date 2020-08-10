Sections
Home / Football / ISL: Subhasish Bose leaves Mumbai City FC

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 13:19 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Rowllin Borges and Subhasish Bose warming up before the match 71 of the Indian Super League ( ISL ) between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC held at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai. (SPORTZPICS for ISL)

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Mumbai City FC on Monday confirmed that its defender Subhasish Bose has left the club.

“After two memorable seasons with #TheIslanders, Subhasish Bose leaves Mumbai City. Thank you for your contribution to the club. We wish you the best for what’s next!” the club announced on its official Twitter handle.

Bose, a left-back, played 34 games for Mumbai City FC in which he scored a lone goal, which came during their away win against Bengaluru FC.He also had two assists to his name.

Recently the club had also announced that experienced mid-fielder Paulo Machado had also parted ways with the franchise.



