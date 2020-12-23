It has taken sacrifice and hard work to score every one of the 644 goals, says Messi

Sections
Messi scored his 644th goal in his 749th match for Barcelona. He has enjoyed a great spell at the club, guiding them to multiple La Liga and Copa Del Rey trophies and also winning the UEFA Champions League four times.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 14:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, takes a shot at goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match. (AP)

Lionel Messi might not be enjoying his happiest season with FC Barcelona but that hasn’t stopped the Argentine great from toppling more records. Messi wrote his name in the history books when he scored his 644th goal for the Catalan club, breaking the legendary Pele’s record for the most goals scored for a single club. The Brazilian had scored 643 goals for Santos.

“20 years ago, I began a journey determined to be the best player I can be and it has taken sacrifice and hard work to score every one of the 644 goals with the help of my teammates. Hopefully fans around the world will find inspiration in my story to commit to their craft no matter how hard the journey because everyone can achieve greatness if they believe in themselves. I’m excited to partner with Budweiser to share this journey with everyone,” Messi said in a statement.

For this achievement, Budweiser 0.0 crowned Messi the undisputed King of Football.

Messi’s former teammate, Carles Puyol said: “I have seen first-hand the hard work Messi puts in to achieving greatness day in, day out. This record couldn’t have been broken without the dedication and commitment he has shown over the last 20 years and I feel privileged to have played a part in his journey to becoming the King of Football.”

However, there’s another Pele record that Messi will have in his sights. The 77 goals that the Brazilian scored for his country are still a South American record. Messi has 71 for Argentina and needs just six more to equal that number.

