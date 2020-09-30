Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / It’s time for Barcelona to reunite: Lionel Messi

It’s time for Barcelona to reunite: Lionel Messi

Messi said that the only way for the club to reach its goals is to keep “united and rowing in the same direction.”

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 11:08 IST

By Associated Press, Barcelona

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona (Getty Images)

Lionel Messi wants to put his dispute with Barcelona behind him and called for the club and its fans to unite. In only his second interview since unsuccessfully pushing for a transfer in the offseason, Messi said Barcelona will be stronger if everyone works together to help the club succeed.

“After so many disagreements, I would like to put an end to it all,” he told the daily Sport. “We must unite as Barcelona fans and believe that the best is yet to come.”

In an interview that will be published in its entirety on Wednesday, Messi said that the only way for the club to reach its goals is to keep “united and rowing in the same direction.” Messi told Barcelona he wanted to leave after the team’s 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in August, but he ended up staying to avoid a legal battle with the “club of my life.”

Messi has continued to criticize club officials since deciding to stay. He has said that he did not like the direction that the club was heading.



“I’ll take responsibility for my mistakes,” he said. “It they happened, it was with the intention of making Barcelona better and stronger.”

Messi said he wanted to send a “message” to club members and fans, saying that “if at any time I upset some of them for something I did or said, they shouldn’t doubt that it was always thinking about the best for the club.”

Messi scored a goal in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Villareal in its Spanish league opener on Sunday. Barcelona visits Celta Vigo for its second league match on Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Babri Masjid demolition case LIVE: LK Advani, MM Joshi, 30 others acquitted
Sep 30, 2020 12:44 IST
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Sep 30, 2020 11:39 IST
Rs50 crore at stake if civil services exam deferred: UPSC affidavit in SC
Sep 30, 2020 11:38 IST
‘Babri demolition was spontaneous, not pre-planned’: CBI court acquits all 32 accused
Sep 30, 2020 12:35 IST

latest news

Biden seen as winner of chaotic first US presidential debate
Sep 30, 2020 12:42 IST
IPL 2020: KKR’s Predicted XI vs RR
Sep 30, 2020 12:35 IST
Mumbai police summons Anurag Kashyap to record statement in alleged sexual assault case
Sep 30, 2020 12:33 IST
Teejay Sidhu opens on being called ‘too skinny’ while being pregnant
Sep 30, 2020 12:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.