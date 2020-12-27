Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / ‘It was an opportunity to go second’: Frank Lampard rips into ‘lazy’ Chelsea after Arsenal defeat

‘It was an opportunity to go second’: Frank Lampard rips into ‘lazy’ Chelsea after Arsenal defeat

A penalty from Alexandre Lacazette and goals from Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka helped a youthful Arsenal side seal their first league win in nearly two months.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 13:33 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. (Pool via REUTERS)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard let rip at his players following their 3-1 Premier League defeat at struggling London rivals Arsenal on Saturday, saying their “lazy” performance had cost them the chance of going second in the Premier League.

A penalty from Alexandre Lacazette and goals from Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka helped a youthful Arsenal side seal their first league win in nearly two months.

“It was an opportunity to go second against a team that are having a tough time,” Lampard, whose side dropped to seventh, told Sky Sports.

“You either make it difficult for them or you give them a little opening and we did that from minute one and continued for 45 minutes. It was lazy to give away a penalty and lazy to give away a free kick that he (Xhaka) puts in the top corner.”



Chelsea improved in the second half and scored in the 85th minute through Tammy Abraham to make it 3-1 before Jorginho missed a penalty with a poor effort.

“We fought ... but in the first half we gave ourselves too much to do... I’ll take responsibility on the outside but the players also have to take responsibility,” Lampard added.

“The message was clear, Arsenal are a dangerous team. When you go out and play 60% or 70% then you’re not going to win any Premier League games.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was delighted with the win that lifted his team to 14th.

“It doesn’t get any better than winning a London derby against Chelsea on Boxing Day,” he said. “Hopefully this is a turning point. I know they can play at this level.

“Let’s carry on. We still have big things to improve on.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Landmark peak, active Covid-19 cases lowest after 170 days’: Health ministry
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Oxford Covid vaccine may be the first to get nod for emergency use in India
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
‘Time to ensure our products are world class’: Modi on last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2020
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘CBI probing Sushant case for 5 months, should share findings’: Deshmukh
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

European Union nations kick off mass Covid-19 vaccinations
by Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Rakul brings grace and elegance to bridal look in powder pink lehenga choli
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Uttarakhand minor’s rape and murder accused nabbed from Gorakhpur in morning raid
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Rumoured couple Sidharth and Shehnaaz jet off to Goa ahead of New Year
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.