Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / World Cup winner Paolo Rossi dies aged 64

World Cup winner Paolo Rossi dies aged 64

Rossi led Italy to victory in 1982 FIFA World Cup.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 07:35 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Rome

Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian football who inspired the national side to victory in the 1982 World Cup, has died aged 64, Italian media reported on December 10, 2020. (AFP)

Paolo Rossi, the top scorer in Italy’s 1982 World Cup-winning campaign, has died at the age of 64.

The news was announced on Thursday by Italian TV channel RAI Sport, for whom Rossi had been working as a pundit.

“Such terribly sad news: Paolo Rossi has left us,” said RAI Sport presenter Enrico Varriale, who did not disclose the cause of death.

“Unforgettable Pablito, who made all of us fall in love in that summer of 1982 and who was a precious and competent work colleague in RAI over recent years.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Dec 10, 2020 07:11 IST
PM Modi to lay foundation of new Parliament building: All you need to know
Dec 10, 2020 07:59 IST
India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
Dec 10, 2020 01:56 IST
Kerala local body elections: 8,116 wards, 451 local bodies, 5 districts in 2nd phase polling
Dec 10, 2020 06:20 IST

latest news

Mike Pompeo accuses US universities of ‘China ties’
Dec 10, 2020 07:57 IST
Farmers’ protest to intensify ahead of Dec 14; Stalemate continues as talks fail
Dec 10, 2020 07:59 IST
BJP steps in to resolve infighting in Tripura
Dec 10, 2020 07:50 IST
UN chief warns `vaccine nationalism’ is moving at full speed
Dec 10, 2020 07:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.